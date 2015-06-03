I’m ashamed I was ever a pastor, they spend blood money - Former Nigerian man of God says on Facebook

Following the issue of tithing between some Nigerian pastors and popular radio presenter, Daddy Freeze, one of the men of God has seized to be one of them.

The former pastor who was identified as Al Alkhigbe on Saturday, April 21, took to his Facebook profile to reveal he was once a man of God. He also disclosed that pastors live their lives on blood money.

Alkhigbe made his point by sharing a video compilation of Nigerian pastors who attacked Daddy Freeze for speaking against the payment of tithes in churches.

His Facebook post reads: “I like this compilation. Makes me feel ashamed I was ever a pastor, a general in a confused army. Thank God for opening my eyes of understanding to receive sense. Money is not everything, especially, if it's blood money. Pastors live on blood money. Yes, I said it.”

Watching the video, part if it says: “Nigerian pastors unite ti fight for tithe/money. If only they can unite their voices to fight against corruption and poverty in Nigeria or unite to help the poor. The video is of the full and complete compilation of the tithe drama. From the start of the drama and all the responses so far.”

