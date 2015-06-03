In a matter of days, major PDP players will defect to our party - APC chieftain

- A source in the APC claimed some PDP bigwigs will soon join the party

- The source said they were in alliance with some members of the opposition party

- The APC spokesperson said it would not be a surprise to have PDP members defect

A source in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly said that some bigwigs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon defect to the party, New Telegraph reports.

It was reported that the source who is a member of the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC), claimed that they were in alliance with some members of the PDP and that they will soon move to the party.

He said: “We are going to have a better coalition and watch out, half of PDP will soon join the APC. I am not talking about weeks; it will be in a matter of days.”

“It is quite possible that some APC members will move to the PDP because there is always movement, but we are going to get major players in the PDP in the APC.”

Bolaji Abdullahi who is the spokesperson of the APC said he will not be surprised if members of the opposition begin to move to the party.

He said: “I don’t have such information, I must say, but I won’t be surprised if there is such movement because those involved would be looking at the interest of their respective constituencies.

“Again, it is not a new thing that PDP members will be joining our party, but anybody who is ready to join the APC must be ready to play by the rules.”

The question on whether the would be defectors will be granted waivers is not something that would be given as a pre-condition before they join the party as whatever we do in APC is guided by our constitution.

“You will recall that even recently, when waiver was granted to members of the executive to contest for positions at the forthcoming national convention, the decision was based on the party’s constitution.

“And, if you look at Article 13 of the APC constitution, it says that the NWC can grant waiver to anyone, who is not qualified to contest election under the party’s constitution. So, we will welcome whoever is interested to join our party, but they must play by the rules.”

Meanwhile, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state condemned the recent looters list released by the federal government.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Francis Ottah Agbo, Dickson condemned the list during a live media interview in his office in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The governor who reiterated his belief in the existence of two dominant parties in the country, however, regretted that the ruling APC is grossly fragmented, a development he noted has made the party disorganised.

