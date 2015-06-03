Time of reckoning for this 50-year-old man who molested, impregnated his 21-year-old daughter (photos)

- The commissioner of police in Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, paraded some arrested suspects terrorising the state

- Among those paraded is 50-year-old Taiwo Oyelabi, who allegedly impregnated his daughter

- The commissioner also displayed arms recovered from some of the suspects

Commissioner Imohimi Edgal of the Lagos state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has paraded Taiwo Oyelabi, a 50-year-old man for allegedly molesting, abusing and impregnating his 21-year-old daughter.

Oyelabi was paraded among other suspects on Monday, April 23, at the police headquarters where Edgal revealed some successes recorded recently by the law enforcement agency.

The police commissioner said five armed robbery gang members disturbing residents of state were arrested while his men recovered many locally made cut to size guns and cartridges.

READ ALSO: Npower finally releases names of successful 2017 applicants

The suspect who impregnated his daughter. Credit: RRS

According to the police, Oyelabi lived on Community Road, Badore, Iba.

The command also said it recovered fake foreign currencies from one Chukwu Emeka Okafor and Oyemuchi Nwoko.

The fake currencies. Credit: RRS

The commissioner said the suspects confessed they belong to a 419 syndicated headed by one Kapo Alhaji in Mushin.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that some armed robbers terrorising the Ipaja Ayobo area of Lagos state were apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

According to report, the gang which specialised in breaking into innocent people’s homes in Lagos, stole vehicles and personal belongings before selling the cars to a dealer in Onitsha.

The gang members confessed that they have been carrying out the operation for more than two years.

Lagos Police Commissioner parades suspected criminals (Nigeria News) | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng