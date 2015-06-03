Breaking: Heavily armed policemen take over Senator Melaye’s Abuja residence

The Abuja home of Senator Dino Melaye has been reportedly taken over by a combined team of mobile and regular police officers.

Two aides of the senator who did not want to be named, confirmed to Premium Times on Monday, April 23, that the siege began about 1.40pm shortly after police officers arrived Melaye’s residence in Mississippi, Maitama District of Abuja.

The Sun reports that four loaded police vehicles were parked on the road leading to Melaye’s house.

The newspaper stated that the policemen on ground declined to comment and also prevented journalists from taking pictures of the siege.

The senator in a tweet claimed that the raid on his residence was led by over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile policemen.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi west was arrested at Abuja’s international airport on Monday, April 23.

According to a tweet the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator posted on his Twitter account early morning on Monday, April 23, he was arrested on his way to Morocco for an official engagement.

Melaye was detained by officials of the Nigeria Immigration service and was released after several hours. However, the police have denied any connection with the arrest of the senator.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi west, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 am.

