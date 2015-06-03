National convention: Preparations in top gear as APC inaugurates planning committee (photos)

- The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its national convention planning committee

- The committee is chaired by the governor of Jigawa state,Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

- The committee was inaugurated by the national chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) today, Monday, April 23 inaugurated its national convention planning committee.

The 68-member national convention committee is chaired by the governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The committee was inaugurated at the APC national secretariat in Abuja by the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Senator Ben Uwajumogu from Imo state are the deputy chairman and secretary, respectively.

The committee has governors of Imo, Borno, Katsina, Oyo, Yobe, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, Kogi and Edo as members.

The ruling party had earlier scheduled its national convention for Monday, May 14.

APC chieftains in Benue state say PDP has nothing to offer on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng