See cute photos of the twin girls lady finally gave birth to after suffering fertility problems for 3 years

A beautiful Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her testimony on how she welcomed her twin baby girls three years of battling fertility problems.

Identified as @hollasworld on Instagram, the beautiful makeup artist shared pictures of her twin baby girls on Monday, April 23, as she thanked God for their safe arrival. According to her story, she disclosed that she never wished to have twins whole growing up but later found herself praying and craving to have identical baby boys.

That was not all, she also revealed how she had 4 miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy before God finally answered her prayers and gave her beautiful twin baby girls. The lady shared her testimony as she turned 32-year-old.

Her post reads: “#MYTESTIMONY. From a girl who never loved twins to a lady who later started praying to have them. After 3 good years of fertility struggle. After 4 miscarriages including 1 ectopic that led to removal of one of my tubes. After so much tears. After sleepless nights. After so much trauma and pain. I prayed, I fasted, I lost hope, i had hope, I told God to give me double blessings for my trouble. I told him to bless me with 2 identical healthy and handsome boys. I promised him that only him will take all the glory. Yes he listened and did it when I least expected. JULY 2017 that happens to be my beautiful princess Diana @kidmodeldiana birth month. HE blessed me with the fruit of the womb. August 2017, Scan showed me we have been blessed with identical twins.... Then i burst into tears, I knelt down and THANKED HIM FOR ANSWERING MY PRAYERS. FOR WIPING MY TEARS AND SHOWING ME HE HAS NOT FORSAKEN ME EVEN WHEN I THOUGHT HE HAD. Fast forward to MARCH 16 2018, I welcomed My RAINBOW babies. Beautiful twin girls. Our God is never late. Olowo gbogboro I SAY THANK YOU FOR LOVING ME. I am proudly Mama Ejima. Iya Ibeji. My daughter is now a big sis. It can only be you LORD. HAPPY 32ND BIRTHDAY TO ME.”

See post below:

