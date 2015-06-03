Read about Canadian university where international students pay less than 10,000 CAD

Latest News

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
Latest News

BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Latest News

Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

0out of 5

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

0out of 5

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

0out of 5

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

0out of 5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
News

Read about Canadian university where international students pay less than 10,000 CAD

by 23/04/2018 14:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

A lot of international students looking to study abroad are interested in universities in Canada. This is because you can find a good number of low tuition universities in Canada compared to other countries. We've written on the list of cheap universities in Canada, but people still want to know more about the most affordable university in the country. As you continue reading, you will learn more about the cheapest university in Canada for international students.

Cheapest Canadian university for international students

Canadian Universities are among the best destinations for Nigerians and other international students looking to study abroad. This is because unlike the UK, the USA, and Australia, some of Canadian universities are quite affordable. Surprisingly, there are universities with tuition fees less than 10,000 Dollars and some universities with tuition fee as low as 5,000 Dollars. There are quite a number of these affordable universities in Canada for international students. But among these very affordable universities, there is one which seems to stand out as the cheapest. Over the last few years, this university has been a destination for many international students.

Memorial University of Newfoundland

READ ALSO: Memorial University of Newfoundland graduate programs

Memorial University of Newfoundland

If you are looking for a cheap university in Canada, the cheapest higher educational institution in the country for international students is the Memorial University of Newfoundland. The tuition fee for an international student is from 5,000 Dollars to 8,000 Dollars depending on the programme and degree.

The Memorial University of Newfoundland is a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus university. It is a public, teaching, and research university that is committed to excellence in everything. Although the institution is a multi-campus university, the main base of the higher school is based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The university has over 18,000 students from more than ninety (90) countries. The Memorial University of Newfoundland also has a small campus in England and other facilities outside Canada. Memorial University as it is popularly called is the largest university in Atlantic, Canada. The university is also one of the best comprehensive universities in Canada. The university is composed of six faculties and six schools that offer both undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes. The faculties include Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine, and Faculty of Science. The schools are School of Graduate Studies, School of Music, School of Nursing, School of Рharmacy, School of Human Kinetics, School of Recreation, and School of Social Work.

The motto of the university is “Provehito in Altum” meaning Launch forth into the deep.

The Memorial University of Newfoundland

How much does it cost to study at the Memorial University of Newfoundland?

To study at Memorial University, you should consider not only the tuition fee but also other expenses such as accommodation, feeding, upkeep, and others. But the good news is that with all these you will still be looking at a cost not that expensive compared to other schools or other countries.

  • Tuition – 5,000 – 8,000 Dollars
  • Cost of living (accommodation, feeding, transportation, etc.) – 800 to 1500 Dollars (depending on your lifestyle)

And the good thing about this is that international students are allowed to work for up to twenty hours per week during the semesters and can work full time during breaks and holidays.

To learn more about the Memorial University of Newfoundland, visit the university website at http://www.mun.ca. You can find a list of the programmes the university offers by clicking on the Programs tab on their website.

READ ALSO: Colleges in Canada for international students with low tuition fee

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More