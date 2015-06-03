Manchester City star caught doing 1 thing after PFA awards ceremony

- Raheem Sterling cools off to have breakfast after PFA awards

- The Manchester City striker has scored 18 goals this season

- Pep Guardiola's side have been crowned champions of England

Raheem Sterling treated himself to a spot of breakfast on Monday morning after an evening of celebrations for his team-mates the night before.

The Manchester City striker looked relaxed as he went to get a bite to eat before hopping into his £120,000 pimped-up Mercedes-Benz G Waggon in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

The 23-year-old was pipped to the Young Player of the Year accolade by team-mate Leroy Sane at the PFA awards on Sunday evening.

Sterling relaxes in a restaurant to have breakfast after PFA awards. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

The ex-Liverpool man realizes he needs to be more clinical in front of goal but insists that he does not need to be reminded.

"Forget what everybody says, I know what I want to do and what I need to improve on. Nobody needs to tell me," Sterling told Sky Sports.

"Of course people see it and my problem is that when I have too much time to think that's when I mess up a lot. If it's more instinctive with less time to think I am much better. If it's through on goal and I have too much time to think I try to over-complicate things. That's when I do mess up at times.

"I have full confidence in myself and believe I will get it right in a matter of time. I have the World Cup [with England] this summer and then back to work again in preseason and then continue trying to get better."

Despite Sterling's stellar year with City this season the England international came third in the voting for PFA Young Player of the Year while Tottenham striker Harry Kane took second.

Sterling has thrived under Pep Guardiola scoring his 18th goal of the season in the 5-0 drubbing of Swansea at the Etihad.

Manchester City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan and fell short of Liverpool in the Champions League quarter finals.

However added the Premier League title to their Carrabo Cup success they won at the expense of Arsenal.

