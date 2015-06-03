Manchester City star caught doing 1 thing after PFA awards ceremony

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018
BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018
Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

News

Manchester City star caught doing 1 thing after PFA awards ceremony

23/04/2018

- Raheem Sterling cools off to have breakfast after PFA awards

- The Manchester City striker has scored 18 goals this season

- Pep Guardiola's side have been crowned champions of England

Raheem Sterling treated himself to a spot of breakfast on Monday morning after an evening of celebrations for his team-mates the night before.

The Manchester City striker looked relaxed as he went to get a bite to eat before hopping into his £120,000 pimped-up Mercedes-Benz G Waggon in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

The 23-year-old was pipped to the Young Player of the Year accolade by team-mate Leroy Sane at the PFA awards on Sunday evening.

Sterling relaxes in a restaurant to have breakfast after PFA awards

Sterling relaxes in a restaurant to have breakfast after PFA awards. Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

The ex-Liverpool man realizes he needs to be more clinical in front of goal but insists that he does not need to be reminded.

READ ALSO: Fans savage Lingard on social media for his outfit

"Forget what everybody says, I know what I want to do and what I need to improve on. Nobody needs to tell me," Sterling told Sky Sports.

"Of course people see it and my problem is that when I have too much time to think that's when I mess up a lot. If it's more instinctive with less time to think I am much better. If it's through on goal and I have too much time to think I try to over-complicate things. That's when I do mess up at times.

"I have full confidence in myself and believe I will get it right in a matter of time. I have the World Cup [with England] this summer and then back to work again in preseason and then continue trying to get better."

Despite Sterling's stellar year with City this season the England international came third in the voting for PFA Young Player of the Year while Tottenham striker Harry Kane took second.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Sterling has thrived under Pep Guardiola scoring his 18th goal of the season in the 5-0 drubbing of Swansea at the Etihad.

Manchester City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan and fell short of Liverpool in the Champions League quarter finals.

However added the Premier League title to their Carrabo Cup success they won at the expense of Arsenal.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

