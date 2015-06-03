Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

Nicky Oppenheimer

Christoffel Wiese

Samih Sawiris

Mohamed Bensalah

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

News

Foreign universities approved by NUC and university ranking in Nigeria in 2018

by 23/04/2018 13:56:00 0 comments 1 Views

Are there any NUC approved foreign universities in Nigeria? We all know that NUC or National Universities Commission is the legal organization that controls all higher educational institutions in the country. Let us discuss this interesting topic and check University ranking in Nigeria along with all the universities approved by NUC in 2018.

NUC approved foreign universities - Are there any?

About NUC

When we are talking about NUC, it is necessary to understand that National Universities Commission is an important body in Nigeria. It accredits and licenses all colleges and other institutions. It is responsible for approving all full-time and part-time programs all across the Nigerian States.

It runs an official website, and it is great when you visit the site before applying to a private, state or federal institution in your area, to be sure that the program you are planning to study is officially approved and your documents after graduation will be formal, official, and legit.

NUC approved foreign universities 2018

NUC approved universities

If you go to http://nuc.edu.ng/, you will find out how many NUC approved universities are there in Nigeria:

  • 41 Federal Universities
  • 47 State Universities
  • 74 private universities
  • 9 distant learning centers
  • 55 colleges and institutes (affiliations)

This is the most recent information for 2018. As you can see, there are no NUC approved foreign universities in this list.

NUC approved foreign universities in Nigeria

Because NUC is responsible for Nigeria and higher educational institutions on its territory, it cannot approve foreign universities.

This, however, doesn’t mean that students from Nigeria are not allowed studying abroad. It is up to you where to choose your alma mater. Some people prefer going to Canada and finding a postgraduate program there, others select one of the universities of the UK, somebody goes to the United States of America, etc.

Everything depends on your financial opportunities. It is surely more expensive to study in Europe and America, but some families believe that studying outside of Nigeria is better for their kids. Many citizens prefer staying in their home country and choosing the NUC-approved Nigerian university instead of traveling abroad, but there is no list of foreign universities on the official National University Commission website.

READ ALSO: Best university to study electrical engineering in Nigeria - Top 10

NUC university ranking

Many prosperous students search for university ranking in Nigeria to help themselves cease their choice of alma mater. NUC used to create its own rankings. However, the latest reports claim there was no NUC university ranking done in the last several years.

NUC approved foreign universities and university ranking

In other words, you cannot rely on NUC ranking because it hasn’t been updated for a while. This agency regulates the higher education sphere in Nigeria, and hopefully, it would rank universities in 2018 or 2019 to help thousands of students find their best college or institution based on the official ranking details.

For now, you can only find all NUC approved universities, courses, and departments at the official National Universities Commission’s website. You can also search for university ranking in Nigeria created by different sites and authors, but not by NUC.

Anyone who considers making their alma mater choice by the ranking of universities found online are highly advised to verify whether that institution is officially approved by NUC before patronizing it. This is the only way how to protect yourself or your friends from entering the institution that is not accredited in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Top 100 Best Universities in Nigeria in 2018

Source: Naija.ng

