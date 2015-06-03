Sweet words for her: How to win a girls heart on a first date

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

News

Sweet words for her: How to win a girls heart on a first date

by 23/04/2018 13:54:00

Do you know how to make a girl like you? All men really need to learn some sweet romantic words that would be perfect not only on the first date but in any life situation. Of course, many girls believe in deeds, not in words, but the first date is the right moment to create a good impression, and it will be hard to do this without special words almost any girl dream to hear.

Sweet romantic words to tell a girl at first date

There are many interesting and must-follow ways how to win a girls heart. Saying lovely words is one of them. We would like to devote this post to useful tips and advice on what exactly you should tell a girl to make her feel special even at your first date.

Sweet words for her

Is it your first date? Would you like to impress the girl or woman you really like?

As they say, men love with their eyes and women love with their ears. This means that all women are happy to hear compliments, sweet words, and romantic phrases. But you shouldn't sound trivial and as if you tell all girls the same phrase. This is what can help you win a girl’s heart.

Romantic words to tell a girl at first date

You have to be sincere and show your curiosity. Here is a list of some sweet things to tell a girl:

  • This is a lovely dress (tattoo, makeup, hairstyle, etc.). Where is it from?
  • You have a lovely smile. I feel warmth every time I see it on your face.
  • I am sorry as this can sound awkward, but I get very nervous around pretty girls.
  • I don't really know why you have chosen me for the first date, but I am now the luckiest man on earth.
  • I like how you look at me. It makes me feel like I can conquer the world and when I do, I'll give it to you.
  • I know we just met, and I probably shouldn't be saying this, but when I think about my future, you are in it.
  • I am so excited to discover new things about you and explore the world through your eyes.
  • I can't wait to see where our relationship goes. Thank you for saying "yes" to our first date.
  • How can a new relationship be so significant to me?
  • I had a good time with you. I would be more than happy to ask you for a second date if you have the same feeling.

If this is your first date, try to ask more questions and sincerely listen to her answers. Don’t boast, don’t talk too much, don’t act immature, and remember to pay the bill.

READ ALSO: How to tell a girl you love her: best tips

Sweet romantic words girl likes to hear at first date

How to win a girl’s heart

Besides remembering sweet words for her, you should follow some other tips to win her heart and make her fall in love with you after your first date. This is a must-do if you wish to have a second, third, fourth date, and so on.

  • Don’t push your relationship. Let it slowly develop.
  • Show your good sides and be brave because girls love brave men who are confident.
  • Don’t flirt with other girls if you are not interested in them. Show your interest in your date and respect her.
  • Always smell good and fresh.
  • Keep telling her sweet, funny, and romantic words to make her laugh and smile when you are around.
First date

These are simple things you should remember and practice. Women like sincere men with good sense of humor, who are rich on compliments and know how to flirt in the most romantic way possible.

Since there is no magic formula of sweet words for her, you can experiment with different lovely details and romantic phrases and quotes. Be different and don’t repeat yourself every time you are with her. You should charm her, and sweet things like quotes and compliments work the best to achieve this goal.

READ ALSO: Best love SMS for her

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

