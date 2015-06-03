10 awesome I love you quotes to bring a smile on her face

Each of us periodically needs best love quotes to feel better, make the mood jump up into the sky and remember that love is not only about patience, care and hugs, but is also about a good sense of humor. Each couple knows that love is always strange and often funny, but all these feelings make some sweethearts feel so special that they create funny love quotes for her.

We have selected some interesting and funny quotes about love. This impressive feeling can and should provide you with many laugh-out-loud moments. Such LOL moments can be found in the best love quotes you will find below.

There are 10 cool quotes we’d be happy to share with you. Keep on reading and smile!

Funny love quotes

While we list these ‘I love you quotes for her’ in numerical order, there is no particular ‘top order’ in this selection. Each quote is funny in its own way and best loving you quote for her.

1. As famous american actor and comedian used to say about his relationships with wife:

"My wife gets all the money I make. I just get an apple and clean clothes every morning."

2. American comedian Rita Rudner has once said:

"I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life."

3. English actor and award-winning comedian Russell Brand has joked:

“I thought I was promiscuous, but it turns out I was just thorough.”

4. Well-known educator Jean Illsley Clarke knows how to get to the point:

“I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it?”

5. Comedian from the U.S. Natasha Leggero understands and identifies love this way:

“Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing.”

6. Well-known musician (violinist) and comedian Henny Youngman liked to joke about his wife:

“I take my wife everywhere, but she keeps finding her way back.”

7. Make your wife smile by the quote by Rodney Dangerfield :

"My wife was afraid of the dark... then she saw me naked and now she's afraid of the light."

8. Wonderful actor and comedian from America George Burns shared one interesting throught:

“Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there.”

9. The quote by singer and stand-up comedian Lily Tomlin is also cool:

“If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?”

10. Producer and comedian Jerry Seinfeld used to say:

“Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need ten years before you can call yourself a beginner.”

Wouldn’t a girlfriend or wife smile when she receives one of these quotes from her boyfriend or husband?

There are many more funny love quotes you can find on the Internet. We have shared the cool quotes we really enjoy, but you can always search for other ‘I love you quotes for her’ and surprise your second half with a hilarious, cool or simply best message ever.

Here is a tip for all people who are in love. Send the best love quotes via SMS, through email or social network and let your sweetheart laugh. Make her day with just a couple of words!

Source: Naija.ng