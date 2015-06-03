10 awesome I love you quotes to bring a smile on her face

Latest News

Latest News

See The Huge Amount Police Collected As Bribe To Allow The Robbery That Took Place In Offa

23/04/2018 11:02:00
Latest News

BLOODY: Several Killed, After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 11:06:00
Latest News

Girl Who Vanished From School With A Guy Has Been Found (Guess Where)

23/04/2018 11:15:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Armenia's prime minister quits following 11 days of protests

0out of 5

White House WON'T rule out presidential pardon for Michael Cohen

0out of 5

Brigitte Macron makes a stylish arrival in Washington, D.C.

0out of 5

Trump spent 46 HOURS in Moscow on Miss Universe trip in 2013 despite what Comey claims he told him

0out of 5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a payout worth $380 MILLION

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
News

10 awesome I love you quotes to bring a smile on her face

by 23/04/2018 13:44:00 0 comments 1 Views

Each of us periodically needs best love quotes to feel better, make the mood jump up into the sky and remember that love is not only about patience, care and hugs, but is also about a good sense of humor. Each couple knows that love is always strange and often funny, but all these feelings make some sweethearts feel so special that they create funny love quotes for her.

10 funny love quotes for her

We have selected some interesting and funny quotes about love. This impressive feeling can and should provide you with many laugh-out-loud moments. Such LOL moments can be found in the best love quotes you will find below.

There are 10 cool quotes we’d be happy to share with you. Keep on reading and smile!

Funny love quotes

While we list these ‘I love you quotes for her’ in numerical order, there is no particular ‘top order’ in this selection. Each quote is funny in its own way and best loving you quote for her.

READ ALSO: New love quotes for her

Funny love quotes for her

1. As famous american actor and comedian used to say about his relationships with wife:

"My wife gets all the money I make. I just get an apple and clean clothes every morning."

2. American comedian Rita Rudner has once said:

"I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life."

3. English actor and award-winning comedian Russell Brand has joked:

“I thought I was promiscuous, but it turns out I was just thorough.”

4. Well-known educator Jean Illsley Clarke knows how to get to the point:

“I love you no matter what you do, but do you have to do so much of it?”

5. Comedian from the U.S. Natasha Leggero understands and identifies love this way:

“Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing.”

Love quotes for her

6. Well-known musician (violinist) and comedian Henny Youngman liked to joke about his wife:

“I take my wife everywhere, but she keeps finding her way back.”

7. Make your wife smile by the quote by Rodney Dangerfield :

"My wife was afraid of the dark... then she saw me naked and now she's afraid of the light."

8. Wonderful actor and comedian from America George Burns shared one interesting throught:

“Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there.”

9. The quote by singer and stand-up comedian Lily Tomlin is also cool:

“If love is the answer, could you please rephrase the question?”

10. Producer and comedian Jerry Seinfeld used to say:

“Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need ten years before you can call yourself a beginner.”

Happy couple

Wouldn’t a girlfriend or wife smile when she receives one of these quotes from her boyfriend or husband?

There are many more funny love quotes you can find on the Internet. We have shared the cool quotes we really enjoy, but you can always search for other ‘I love you quotes for her’ and surprise your second half with a hilarious, cool or simply best message ever.

Here is a tip for all people who are in love. Send the best love quotes via SMS, through email or social network and let your sweetheart laugh. Make her day with just a couple of words!

READ ALSO: 10 sarcastic quotes about love

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More