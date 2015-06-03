What are TOEFL test dates 2018?

TOEFL test is a very important examination, and dozens of Nigerians are waiting for the new information. We have prepared for you the list of TOEFL test dates for this year. Do you want to know how much time you have?

Test of English as a Foreign Language – is one of the most significant tests for non-native English speakers. The first examination was held in 1964. The test consists of

Reading Listening Speaking Writing

The result scores on a scale from 0 to 120 points. This is an international examination, and here we have TOEFL exam dates in Nigeria.

TOEFL test dates 2018

Aba (Code: D002)

Testing Format - TOEFL Paper Testing

Sat., Apr 07, 2018

Abuja

TOEFL iBT

Sat., Apr 21, 2018

Sat., May 05, 2018

Sat., May 19, 2018

Sat., May 26, 2018

Sat., Jun 02, 2018

Sat., Jun 16, 2018

Sat., Jul 07, 2018

Sat., Jul 21, 2018

Sat., Aug 04, 2018

Sat., Aug 11, 2018

Sat., Aug 25, 2018

Sat., Sep 08, 2018

Asaba

TOEFL iBT

Sat., May 05, 2018

Sat., May 19, 2018

Sat., May 26, 2018

Sat., Jun 02, 2018

Sat., Jun 16, 2018

Sat., Jun 23, 2018

Enugu

TOEFL iBT

Sat., Apr 21, 2018

Sat., May 05, 2018

Sat., May 19, 2018

Sat., Jun 02, 2018

Sat., Jul 07, 2018

Sat., Aug 04, 2018

Sat., Aug 11, 2018

Sat., Sep 08, 2018

Jos

TOEFL iBT

Sat., Jun 02, 2018

Sat., Jul 07, 2018

Sat., Aug 04, 2018

Sat., Sep 08, 2018

Lagos

TOEFL iBT

Sat., May 26, 2018

Sat., Jun 02, 2018

Sat., Jun 16, 2018

Sat., Jun 23, 2018

Sat., Jul 07, 2018

Sat., Jul 21, 2018

Sat., Aug 04, 2018

Sat., Aug 11, 2018

Sat., Sep 08, 2018

Owerri

TOEFL iBT

Fri., Apr 27, 2018

Sat., May 05, 2018

Sat., Jun 02, 2018

Sat., Jun 16, 2018

Sat., Jun 23, 2018

Sat., Jul 07, 2018

Sat., Aug 04, 2018

Sat., Aug 11, 2018

Sat., Aug 25, 2018

Sat., Sep 08, 2018

Port Harcourt

TOEFL iBT

Sat., May 05, 2018

Sat., May 19, 2018

Sat., May 26, 2018

Sat., Jun 02, 2018

Sun., Jun 10, 2018

Sat., Jun 16, 2018

Sat., Jun 23, 2018

Visit official website https://www.ets.org/toefl/ to check the information about TOEFL test dates and results.

