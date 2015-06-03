What are TOEFL test dates 2018?by Ezinna Bosah 23/04/2018 13:34:00 0 comments 1 Views
TOEFL test is a very important examination, and dozens of Nigerians are waiting for the new information. We have prepared for you the list of TOEFL test dates for this year. Do you want to know how much time you have?
Test of English as a Foreign Language – is one of the most significant tests for non-native English speakers. The first examination was held in 1964. The test consists of
- Reading
- Listening
- Speaking
- Writing
The result scores on a scale from 0 to 120 points. This is an international examination, and here we have TOEFL exam dates in Nigeria.
TOEFL test dates 2018
Aba (Code: D002)
Testing Format - TOEFL Paper Testing
- Sat., Apr 07, 2018
Abuja
TOEFL iBT
- Sat., Apr 21, 2018
- Sat., May 05, 2018
- Sat., May 19, 2018
- Sat., May 26, 2018
- Sat., Jun 02, 2018
- Sat., Jun 16, 2018
- Sat., Jul 07, 2018
- Sat., Jul 21, 2018
- Sat., Aug 04, 2018
- Sat., Aug 11, 2018
- Sat., Aug 25, 2018
- Sat., Sep 08, 2018
Asaba
TOEFL iBT
- Sat., May 05, 2018
- Sat., May 19, 2018
- Sat., May 26, 2018
- Sat., Jun 02, 2018
- Sat., Jun 16, 2018
- Sat., Jun 23, 2018
Enugu
TOEFL iBT
- Sat., Apr 21, 2018
- Sat., May 05, 2018
- Sat., May 19, 2018
- Sat., Jun 02, 2018
- Sat., Jul 07, 2018
- Sat., Aug 04, 2018
- Sat., Aug 11, 2018
- Sat., Sep 08, 2018
Jos
TOEFL iBT
- Sat., Jun 02, 2018
- Sat., Jul 07, 2018
- Sat., Aug 04, 2018
- Sat., Sep 08, 2018
Lagos
TOEFL iBT
- Sat., May 26, 2018
- Sat., Jun 02, 2018
- Sat., Jun 16, 2018
- Sat., Jun 23, 2018
- Sat., Jul 07, 2018
- Sat., Jul 21, 2018
- Sat., Aug 04, 2018
- Sat., Aug 11, 2018
- Sat., Sep 08, 2018
Owerri
TOEFL iBT
- Fri., Apr 27, 2018
- Sat., May 05, 2018
- Sat., Jun 02, 2018
- Sat., Jun 16, 2018
- Sat., Jun 23, 2018
- Sat., Jul 07, 2018
- Sat., Aug 04, 2018
- Sat., Aug 11, 2018
- Sat., Aug 25, 2018
- Sat., Sep 08, 2018
Port Harcourt
TOEFL iBT
- Sat., May 05, 2018
- Sat., May 19, 2018
- Sat., May 26, 2018
- Sat., Jun 02, 2018
- Sun., Jun 10, 2018
- Sat., Jun 16, 2018
- Sat., Jun 23, 2018
Visit official website https://www.ets.org/toefl/ to check the information about TOEFL test dates and results.
