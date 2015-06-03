Chamisa promise mobile network for goats

Chamisa promise mobile network for goatsby Bridget Makura 23/04/2018 19:12:00 0 comments 1 Views
From Chipinge to Ruwangwe in Nyanga, the MDC Alliance took its election campaign maintaining its otherwise idealistic promises.
In remarks which exhibit more of youthful exuberance rather than a mature, thoughtful politician who chooses his words carefully, Chamisa continued to sell his journey to wonderland this time in a tone laced with careless innuendo.
The MDC Alliance leader went further to suggest that the government interferes in the installation of traditional leaders, exposing a contradiction with what is on the ground where clans choose their own leaders, according to the lineage succession.
The MDC Alliance has been all around the country holding rallies to lure supporters ahead of the forthcoming elections.
Click Here to Comment on this Article