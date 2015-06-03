Charumbira vies for PAP presidency

SADC has endorsed the candidature of Senator Chief Fortune Charumbira for the Pan African Parliament (PAP) presidency, amid calls for member states from the Central African region to adhere to the principle of rotational leadership and swerve away from dictatorial tendencies.

The elections are due next month and Central Africa region has held the presidency on several occasions and the current President, Roger Nkodo Dang of Cameroon has been at the helm of the organisation since 2015.

Speaking in Harare during the presentation of the SADC candidate, Chief Charumbira, SADC Regional Caucus Campaign Manager, Mr McHenry Venaani, said it time the PAP presidency goes to either SADC or North Africa, in line with the AU principles of rotational leadership.

"Looking at the last two presidents, one is from Nigeria and the incumbent from Cameroon, meaning that if the AU principles are to be followed, it SADC's turn," said Mr Venaani, adding that SADC is fully behind the candidature of Chief Charumbira.

The decision by SADC resonates with a deliberate push for the upholding of the AU regional leadership rotational system which is threatened by the attempt to have Mr Nkodo Dang re-elected yet SADC and the Northern African region are still to have a bite of the cherry.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda said the government is equally in support of Chief Charumbira's candidature and has set aside financial support for the campaign.

Chief Charumbira comes with a wealth of experience having been within the PAP since its inception in 2004.

He has extensive experience working for large multinational institutions such as the World Bank and Price Waterhouse and Coopers and has for the past 17 years been a member of Zimbabwean Parliament.

Meanwhile, African diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe have been implored to rally behind Chief Charumbira as he will be able to transform the institution into a viable organisation.

The call was made in the capital by the Chairperson of the Southern African Region Caucus and Zimbabwe's First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa as the nation canvasses for SADC's turn at the helm of PAP.

Dean of the Diplomatic Community, Ambassador Mwanananga Mawapanga said Chief Charumbira's strengths over and above educational and professional qualifications as a traditional leader brings with him a wealth of experience which will benefit the continent as it seeks to retain its originality.

PAP was supposed to have attained legislative powers five years after inception, but has not achieved that.

Instead, it exercises oversight and has advisory and consultative powers lasting for tenures of five years in office.

It is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa and has not been very visible.

Among its functions, PAP must implement policies and objectives of the AU, cultivate human rights and democracy in Africa and engender peace, security and stability on the continent.