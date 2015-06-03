Welshman Ncube deputy in car crash with CIO agent

Welshman Ncube deputy in car crash with CIO agentby Bridget Makura 23/04/2018 18:19:00 0 comments 1 Views
According to NewZimbabwe.com, party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the founding former MDC-T legislator was driving from an MDC-T Alliance rally together with four others when the accident happened."The MDC deputy President Cde Edwin Mushoriwa was involved in a road accident along Harare drive Saturday evening while travelling from an MDC Alliance rally held in Kotwa," Chihwayi said.
"The MDC is not ruling out foul play at the moment given Zanu-PF's elimination history and CIO linkage to mysterious accidents."
