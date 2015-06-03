Welshman Ncube deputy in car crash with CIO agent

THE Welshman Ncube led MDC has claimed an assassination plot on party deputy President Edwin Mushoriwa who on Friday survived a car accident involving a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) who immediately fled the scene.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said the founding former MDC-T legislator was driving from an MDC-T Alliance rally together with four others when the accident happened.

"The MDC deputy President Cde Edwin Mushoriwa was involved in a road accident along Harare drive Saturday evening while travelling from an MDC Alliance rally held in Kotwa," Chihwayi said.

"The MDC is not ruling out foul play at the moment given Zanu-PF's elimination history and CIO linkage to mysterious accidents."