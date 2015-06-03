PHOTO: 'Chicken Inn' advert goes viral

PHOTO: 'Chicken Inn' advert goes viralby Bridget Makura 23/04/2018 17:43:00 0 comments 1 Views
The advert, written in Shona reads, "kana uchida kunyatsonakirwa, usagumira muzvidya." (if you want to really enjoy, do not end with the thighs.)
The advert has some sexual undertones, which has made it go viral.
However, Chicken Inn is not known for such adverts which makes it suspicious that the advert was generated by the company. It is not clear whether photoshop was used to create the advert but a closer look at the font types makes the advert look suspicious. Another feature which make the advert look dubious is the fact that no price is linked with the full chicken on the advert
In South Africa, Nandos is well known for hard-hitting adverts which usually go viral just after their release.
Some of Chicken Inn's meals
