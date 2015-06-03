PHOTO: 'Chicken Inn' advert goes viral

An advert purported to be from Chicken Inn has gone viral on social media.

The advert, written in Shona reads, "kana uchida kunyatsonakirwa, usagumira muzvidya." (if you want to really enjoy, do not end with the thighs.)

The advert has some sexual undertones, which has made it go viral.

However, Chicken Inn is not known for such adverts which makes it suspicious that the advert was generated by the company. It is not clear whether photoshop was used to create the advert but a closer look at the font types makes the advert look suspicious. Another feature which make the advert look dubious is the fact that no price is linked with the full chicken on the advert

In South Africa, Nandos is well known for hard-hitting adverts which usually go viral just after their release.

