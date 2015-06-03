Mapfumo is a 'coward' he ran away from Mugabe, Chinehasha - how naïve, fighting is NOT done

Latest News

‘Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy’- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
‘Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria’- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

News

Mapfumo is a 'coward' he ran away from Mugabe, Chinehasha - how naïve, fighting is NOT done

by 23/04/2018 16:50:00
"Cowards die before death visits them, did he not run away from his shadow or was it a real crime that he absconded from? The guilty are afraid, always afraid. If indeed Mukanya is a human rights  defender and combatant, why did he not stand with the masses when the old era was running roughshod over them?" asked Tondorindo Chinehasha, dismissively, in Bulawayo24.

Thomas Mapfumo is a human rights defender and combatant and has proven his mettle a thousand times and a thousand times again. He has stood up tall and dared to criticize the regime for riding roughshod over the people's rights and dreams when he was in the country and continued to do the same when he was outside the country.

We must dismiss the idiotic definition of the only worthy human rights defenders as those who never left the country "and stood with the masses" with the contempt it deserves. Are we to discard all the contributions made by Mapfumo and hundreds of thousands of others, Zimbabweans and none-Zimbabweans alike, are making every day in the fight for a just Zimbabwe just because they are not in Zimbabwe?

Even if Mapfumo had not lifted a finger to highlight the suffering of Zimbabweans from the minute he left the country; are we going to throw away all the good he has done in the past just because he is no long standing with the masses?

People like Chinehasha are quick at making a mountain out of a mole hill, they want the fact that, unlike Mapfumo, they have never left the country turned into a virtue. Ask them to name even one thing they have accomplished in all their years standing with the masses and they cannot.

"Indeed, cowards die early or is it not dead man walking? Brave men and women went through the 'ovens of trials and tribulations' and came out victorious, now you get the lily hearted coming out of their fox holes to claim the crown and mantel, hypocrites," continued Chinehasha.

Operation restore legacy was about restoring the dictatorial powers to loot, rig elections and use wanton violence to Emmerson Mnangagwa and the others in the Join Operation Command (JOC), the junta composed of the top brass in the Police, Army, CIO and Prison Services and a select few from Zanu PF including Mnangagwa and Robert Mugabe. Mugabe wanted to give the dictatorial powers to his wife and the G40 members outside the junta.

The November coup was about wrestling power from Mugabe back to Mnangagwa and the JOC junta. The removal of the dictator Mugabe does not mean the death of the dictatorship however much President Mnangagwa and his coup junta would like to (mis)present it as a transformative "new dispensation"!

What "ovens of trials and tribulations" have the November 2017 coup plotters and supporters gone through?

Indeed, it is Mnangagwa and the junta cabal who have masterminded and executed all the looting, vote rigging and political violence that has kept Mugabe and Zanu PF in power all these years. They are the ones who have ridden roughshod over our freedoms and human rights all these years and now they want us to treat them as heroes, our liberators from the Mugabe dictatorship.

What is worse, we are not free; the corruption, vote rigging, denial of our freedoms and basic human rights will continue. The Zanu PF dictatorship is alive and well; they have rebranded it a new dispensation, otherwise nothing else has changed.

If Thomas Mapfumo has returned to Zimbabwe thinking that Zimbabwe is now a democracy and not the pariah state ruled by thugs of Mugabe days, then he is wrong. The dictator Mugabe is gone but the dictatorship remained. Proof: the regime has kept all its dictatorial powers and it is gearing up to rig the elections.
 

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

