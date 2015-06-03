If I ask you to rig election for me, say no - Fayose charges new corps members

- Governor Fayose personally advises the corps members ahead of elections in his state and the country

- Fayose vows not to ask any of the corps member to rig elections for him

- He reminds the corps members that their parents expect them to return home alive and healthy

The governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has advised newly sworn-in members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) not to allow politicians use them to rig elections especially as the country gets into political activities.

The Punch reports that the governor said this when he spoke to the 2,300 corp members deployed to the state during the swearing-in ceremony at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp on Monday, April 23.

READ ALSO: 50-year-old man faces police after molesting, impregnating his 21-year-old daughter

A press statement by Idowu Adelusi, his chief press secretary, quoted the governor as saying the need to advise the corps members and identify with them made him to personally grace the occasion.

“I will never ask you to do anything that is unbecoming of Nigerian youths, the country looks up to you in the coming elections. Please don’t allow any politicians to influence you to rig including myself.

“Run away from inducement and politicians that would call your attention to do evil. You will be remembered for whatever you do.

“The youths should not allow themselves to be used for thuggery or to rig elections by the politicians.

“If I Ayo Fayose asks you to rig election for me, you should decline. Your parents have spent fortunes on you to be a graduate, you should not disappoint them.

“Those politicians will never call out their children to die. Don’t allow yourselves to be used.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Those of you that are being sworn in today will be around when the governorship election will hold in July, don’t allow yourselves to be used.

“Your parents expect you to return home alive, hale and hearty. The lord will keep all of you for me,” the statement said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Sulaiman Kazaure, says the increase in corps members monthly allowance would be determined by the new national minimum wage when it takes effect.

Kazaure stated this on Monday, April 23, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

African Drum Festival: Nigerian youths show Buhari that they are not lazy | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng