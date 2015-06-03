Why I was not in the UK and not US - Minister Kachikwu replies Emir Sanusi

- Ibe Kachikwu, the petroleum minister, agrees he was not in the United States

The minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, on Monday, April 23, refuted reports that he was absent at an intended meeting with investors in the United States alongside other ministers of the Nigerian government.

A statement in Abuja released by the spokesperson for the ministry, Idang Alibi, said Kachikwu was at another investors meeting in the UK.

“The office of the minister has recently been beleaguered with various media reports concerning the absence of the minister of state at the recent US-Nigeria Investment Summit held in Washington, DC.

“It is important to note that Dr Kachikwu was not in the United States of America as reported and was not billed to attend the summit.

“He was in the United Kingdom where he had just concluded the facilitation of a key investment meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Royal Dutch Shell Plc led by the CEO, Bernardus Van Beurden, in London.

“He is committed to delivering the major aspirations of the #7BigWins of which business and investment drive is a key theme,” the statement said in reaction to reports linked to Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi of Kano criticizing the ministers who were reportedly expected to attend the investment summit, but were absent.

Only the ministerof transportation, Rotimi Amaechi reportedly attended the investors meeting.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II reportedly lashed out at ministers for failing to turn up at a meeting with investors saying this is not how the country should treat them.

The report said Sanusi made this observation on Saturday, April 21 at an investment programme organised by the Nigerian Embassy.

