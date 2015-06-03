I am contesting for governorship because people are suffering - Senator Adeleke

Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adelekehas said that he wants to run for governorship seat because many people are suffering.

Daily Trust reports that the senator representing Osun West senatorial district claimed he was seeking to position to serve his people.

The Peoples Democratic Party senator said he would not steal the money of the people as he achieved everything he needed.

He said: "Yes. I will contest for Governor. I have submitted my letter of expression of interest to contest to the party. I'm contesting because of the people. Our people are suffering and we need to liberate them.

If I become governor, I cannot steal money that belong to people. I have achieved everything that I could need money for in life. I have built houses, I have cars, I have everything. So, what would I do with stolen money. So, I won't steal as a governor. I only want to serve”

Senator Ademola Adeleke, an uncle to a Nigerian prominent hip-hop artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, declared his interest to contest the September 22 governorship election.

The Cable reports that Adeleke, who represents Osun west senatorial district, made this known in a letter he addressed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAIJ.com gathered that the senator, who has spent barely a year in the senate, replaced Isiaka, his elder brother, who died in April 2017.

