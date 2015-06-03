BBNaija 2018: Watch video of what Nina said about being Miracle's girlfriend in new interview

Before the Big Brother Naija grand finale show on Sunday, April 22, housemate, Nina disclosed that she cannot stop dating her lover, Collins. In recent times, she has been gushing about her love for her boyfriend.

The young lady in an interview after the live show disclosed she and Miracle cannot become an item outside the house because her boyfriend was there for her all through her trying times.

In the same interview, Miracle disclosed that he and Nina have planned to observe their relationship outside the house and see where leads them.

I can’t be Miracle’s girlfriend - Nina reveals in new video interview

Nina said: “I can’t leave Collins, I’m still going to say it again because he was there for me. So, if I go back to Collins and he no longer wants the relationship again, I already told Miracle we are not entering into any relationship. What we shared already ended, we are still where we are but nothing is changing. He can’t be Nina’s girlfriend and I can’t be Miracle’s girlfriend.”

Miracle also said that: “As you all already know, I am a kind of person that loves to take my time before making any decision. So I want to observe I and Nina’s relationship outside Big Brother’s walls before making any decision because we actually had plans of getting out of the house and let everything happen naturally. This is not the time to start jumping into any relationship but time to use this platform to make money.”

Source: Naija.ng