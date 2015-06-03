Latest News

‘Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy’- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
‘Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria’- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

Samih Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Alami Lazraq

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Mohammed Indimi

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Chris Okotie

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Is Funke Akindele in the new Avengers?

by 23/04/2018 17:15:00 0 comments 1 Views

A few months ago, many Nigerians became ecstatic to learn about Funke Akindele Avengers role. After all, not every day Nigerian actors appear on the big screen alongside biggest names in Hollywood. However, it has come to our attention that the happy news might actually be false. So what is the truth? Will we be seeing our favourite Jenifa’s Diary star in the Avengers? Find out here.

Funke Akindele Avengers: will Nigerian star appear in Hollywood movie?

Is Funke Akindele in Avengers?

Back in January, the Nigerian web blew up with the news that everyone’s favourite Nollywood movie star Funke Akindele would be appearing on the same screen as Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. and many other big stars in the newest Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

Her name appeared on the Internet Movie Database website, otherwise known as IMDb.com, where she was listed as a member of the Dora Milaje, a group of elite female warriors, protectors of King of Wakanda.

Funke’s fans could not contain their excitement, and not long after the news came out, she began trending on various social media. However, the actress herself did not respond to the congratulations in any way and has not promoted the movie, as one would expect (even though her role was reportedly quite small). This made people very suspicious.

Things got even weirder when Funke Akindele’s name disappeared from the cast just a few days after appearing. There have been a few theories as to why it happened, including that her part was simply cut from the final version of the film.

Funke Akindele

That said, not long after, a name of another famous Nollywood actress appeared on the list, and this time it was Genevieve Nnaji. It stayed there for even less and also mysteriously disappeared. And that was when it all became clear.

You see, even though many people use IMBd.com daily to learn more about the movie/actor/director/etc. they are interested in, it is just as easy to edit as Wikipedia (do not cite Wikipedia as your source in your essays, kids). Someone smart enough to use the website’s edit feature (which does not make them necessarily that smart) went on and added the names of the actresses to the Avengers cast and then deleted them, for reasons unknown.

There have been speculations going around that this was done by a hacker, or that this was a publicity stunt, but honestly, we think someone was just bored. After all, it is so easy to edit information on that website. Even you can do it, as long as you have a Facebook, Google, Amazon or IMDb account. But we do not encourage you to try it, we have already had enough drama and disappointment to last until the end of the year.

So, as you can see, the list of Funke Akindele movies will not contain one of the biggest films of this year (if not decade). We were really excited to see a familiar face among the crowd, but it was not meant to be.

Why you should still check out Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers

Now, even though the Funke Akindele Infinity War dream is no more, there are still many reasons why you should be hyped for this major movie. Here is the list of five reasons why you should go see it:

  • It is a major blockbuster that has gathered so many beloved Marvel characters. If you love at least one movie that Marvel has released in the past decade, chances are, you are going to love this movie, as all Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes (and villains) will make an appearance.
  • Infinity War has an incredible cast. Alongside the big names that have been on everyone’s lips for years, such as Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson, it also features some relatively new but nonetheless extremely talented actors like Winston Duke and Letitia Wright.
  • We are going to see more of Wakanda. Let’s face it, a big portion of people is going to see this movie just to get more of this fictional African country we have seen in Black Panther, with its amazing people and wonderful countryside.
  • There are going to be battles of epic proportions! Unless the name Infinity War does not give you enough of a hint of what to expect from this movie, here is another one: there are going to be a lot of massive fights that are going to take your breath away.
  • You will finally understand what all the fuss is about. Even if you are not a big Marvel fan, you can just watch this for fun to understand the hype around this movie. And if you do it before your Marvel-loving friends, you can threaten to spoil the major plot scenes if they misbehave. Pure evil, we know :)

That is all we can say on this topic. It is indeed sad that we probably will not be seeing neither Funke Akindele nor Genevieve Nnaji in the newest Avengers (we still have hope), but the movie still promises to be great. It is set to premiere on April 23, 2018 in the United States, with premiers in other countries following suit, so make sure you get your tickets in time!

Source: Naija.ng

