All my policemen taken away - Dino raises alarm as reason for siege given

The Nigerian police has explained that the siege in front of the residence of Senator Dino Melaye was necessary due to his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

Melaye also claimed that all the policemen providing security have been withdrawn.

The Nation reports that Adeniran Aremu who is the force spokesperson said the Kogi senator’s refusal to honour police’s invitation necessitated the siege.

He said: “Our action was prompted by the fact that he was invited in a case of unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.

“The police had invited him on more than two or three occasions but he failed to honour the invitations. That is why we are there right now.

“You know when a case is in court, there is no law that stops you from further questioning if you need to answer question on the suspects.

“There is no law that stops the police from further inviting him or asking question about the case.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that wanted Senator Dino Melaye reported that he was stopped from boarding a flight to Morocco this morning, after checking in.

The voluble Senator who had been declared wanted by the Nigerian police for alleged arming of some thugs posted the information on his Instagram and Twitter accounts this morning.

He said it was an arrest.

The police and DSS have not confirmed the veracity of the claim.

“Stopped from traveling and under arrest. No retreat no surrender. Talk we must”, Dino said on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in,” his earlier tweet read.

