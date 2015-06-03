Discover JAMB change of institution deadline!

Searching for the information about the JAMB change of institution deadline? Here it will be for you. It’s vital for some students because the change of course and institution may mean a lot to them. It’s necessary to be on time to do all the necessary corrections and thus determine their future.

Why do we need to know about the change of course/change of institution process?

It happens sometimes that prospective students provide incorrect data regarding their future education. They make mistakes while choosing courses and eventually notice it when the documents are already submitted. The situation is normal so there are certain terms within which you can do the correction.

Apart from the situations when people make mistakes, it’s also possible that at a certain moment of time you decide that you have too little chances of entering a certain university. The competition is too heavy or something like that, or you just discover that you can’t afford to study there or vice versa.

In case things like this happen, you can also do the correction and change the course of your choice or even the entire institution but, again, you need to know when the deadline is just to be in time.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board allows students to do all the necessary corrections within a period of time that usually doesn’t surpass two weeks. They issue special forms, which need to be submitted and students must do this before the final deadline.

JAMB change of course and institution closing date 2018

Now, let’s figure out what’s the mentioned period of time, within which you need to do all the corrections. As it was mentioned above, the time when you can change the course or institution lasts no longer than two weeks in most cases.

It begins when the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board issues the form. It ends, and it’s very important, at the moment when the university or college of your choice starts the screening. It means that basically, the deadline depends on the institution of your choice.

If you are entering the university via the Direct Entry scheme, you will need to find out when it will be announced that the special direct entry forms are out. This will be the closing date for the direct entry candidates’ correction time.

At the moment, it’s known that the date correction form has already been issued. Now, if you want to change course and institution, you need to buy it, fill out and submit, and do all this not later than when the university of your choice starts the screening.

How to do JAMB correction of course?

The form that has already been released by JAMB and it costs N2,500.

The steps to take are as follows:

Enter the official JAMB portal and log in with your regular information Open your profile menu Select the line that says “UTME data correction” Choose the payment method: you are allowed to pay at a bank or online

After you have executed the payment, you need to keep in mind the following points:

Make sure the course you would like to take instead of your previous choice is available

Make sure you have enough points to enter the institution of your choice (namely, it makes sense to check out the departmental cut off marks)

Make sure the subjects of your screening match the subjects of the course of your new choice

Namely, that’s all. As you can see, the process is as simple as that and knowing the deadline for the correction proceess is not hard. We wish you all the best in your studies! Share the information with your friends and good luck!

