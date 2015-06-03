No more hungry hoes around me - Top Nigerian music star finally reacts to fight in Zimbabwe

NAIJ.com earlier reported that just recently in Zimbabwe, a fight allegedly ensued at the hotel where famous Nigerian music star Davido was lodged. It was reported that some female fans were seen fighting each other.

However, the real cause of the fight was not revealed but the singer has taken to one of his social media handles to give a hint as to what must have caused the unpleasant incident.

News also has it that the fight was caused after Davido had a nasty confrontation with South African celebrity presenter, Boity. The located is located in Harare, Zimbabwe.

South African celebrity presenter Boity and Davido

READ ALSO: Actress Adunniade gives account of how she narrowly escaped death (video, photos)

The fight reportedly took place on Sunday morning, April 22 and eyewitnesses said it was such a bad clash that left some of the hotel furnitures vandalized, it took the help of the police to calm the situation down.

Davido’s Snapchat reads: “No more horny hungry hoes around me! RUBBISH! Want to be back on TV so bad. This IBRAH don kolo sha lmao. Abeg no put my name for your matter, nah flog we go flog you.”

See posts below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Nawa o!

Emanuella and Mark Angel: Uncle, What If You Found 25 Million Naira? - Street Gist | Naij.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng