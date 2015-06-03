Just in: Major tragedy as Zamfara lawmaker loses 3 children, 7 family members to accident

It was black Sunday, April 22, for Alhaji Saidu Yarkufoji, a member of Zamfara state House of Assembly, representing Bakura constituency as he lost three biological children and seven other family members to an auto crash as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday, April 23.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported late Monday, April 23, that the the other family members of the lawmaker, who died in the accident were four of his grandchildren, his two sisters and his driver.

NAN reports that the accident occurred along Sokoto-Gusau road on Sunday, April 22.

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the command, Route Commander Nasiru Ahmed, said that the crash was a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car and a Coca-Cola truck.

Ahmed said that out of the 10 persons, who died in the car conveying 12 passengers, nine were female.

He said that the other two persons who sustained various degrees of injuries were still receiving treatment at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau.

Ahmed urged motorists to avoid night journey and over speeding as much as possible to reduce crashes across the state.

