Convention: APC south-south chieftains divided over Oyegun, Oshiomole aspirations

Latest News

Latest News

‘Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy’- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
Latest News

‘Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria’- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Latest News

Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

0out of 5

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

0out of 5

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

0out of 5

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

0out of 5

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
News

Convention: APC south-south chieftains divided over Oyegun, Oshiomole aspirations

by 23/04/2018 16:31:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Crisis seems to be brewing among chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the south-south region

- Four out of the six state chairmen of the party from the zone have distanced themselves from a recent comment by the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki

- Obaseki had purportedly endorsed his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomole for the position of the party's national chairman

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling APC which is in exactly three weeks time, four out of the six state chairmen of the party from the south-south region have distanced themselves with the purported endorsement of the former Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The chairmen who distanced themselves from the endorsement are the Rivers state APC chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya, his Bayelsa state counterpart, Deacon Joseph Fafi, Cross River state APC chairman, Mr. Etim John and the Akwa Ibom state APC chairman, Dr. Amadu Attai as well as the APC deputy national secretary, Honourable Victor Giadom.

National convention: APC South South chairmen dissociate self from Obaseki, reject Oshiomhole's chairmanship candidacy

The APC south-south chairmen insists that Chief Oyegun has the first right of refusal regarding the chairmanship position. Photo source: Twitter

READ ALSO: APC national convention: Forum promises to buy chairmanship form, mobilise delegates for Timi Frank

The five party leaders had stormed out of the south-south zonal caucus meeting held at the Edo state Government House today, Monday, April 23 in protest for what they said were plans by the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the zonal vice chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta to adopt Oshiomhole as the south-south zone's candidate for the party’s national chairman.

Speaking to journalists, the chairmen said they were ambushed with Oshiomhole’s adoption agenda at the meeting, insisting that the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun should be given a right of first refusal to seek re-election for the position.

Chief Ikanya said: “We were here for a meeting only to be ambushed by the national vice chairman of the party (Hilliard Eta) to adopt a preconceived candidate.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we held a meeting which he attended, only for him to come and manipulate, sort out every suggestion and he is trying to say he has come out with a resolution.

“First, I want us to know that the Zonal Executive Committee does not have the power to elect, nominate or to adopt candidates for national offices. It is the national convention that can do that.

“Secondly, there are very senior members in the zone that were shut out of this meeting purposely. number one, the national chairman of the party who is from this zone and the national vice chairman of the party ought to sought the permission of the national chairman of the party even to convene this meeting because the constitution states that the national vice chairman shall assist the national chairman.

“So, in this zone where we have a sitting chairman and he is not invited to a meeting, you have six ministers, you have former governors, you have very senior citizens of this zone and they were shut out of the meeting only for the national vice chairman to ambush everybody, ignore every motion that was moved, even when somebody moved a motion that he should disqualify himself having shown bias from the beginning in this meeting, he still sat there and he is saying to the public that there was a resolution.

“We want you to know that out of the states of the zone, four states are saying that this was an ambush, it was not acceptable, there was no resolution. We have said that every person is free to run in the election. We stand by the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) that there is waiver.

“The national chairman can recontest if he wants to recontest, any other person from the zone can recontest if they want to recontest. What has happened in this meeting is a farce, is not binding on anybody, it is null and void.

“Four states are saying no, whereas just two states - Edo and some parts of Delta are the people that are saying that they have a resolution. This is not how democracy should be practiced. Arising from this meeting today, the majority view is that there is no consensus on any candidate.”

Similarly, Honourable Giadom said the resolution at the Edo state Government House is not the party's position, stressing that every resolution of the party must come back to the NWC.

His words: “First, the south-south zonal headquarters of this party is in Port Harcourt. Two, this zone does not have the power to sit in government house to decide or take a decision against any candidate. This decision was not put to a vote.

“It was smuggled by the national vice chairman of this zone and without allowing the people who were in the meeting to have input or for us to have an election as the case may be. I want to put it on record that out of the six state chairmen of our party, we have the chairmen of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa here, that is, four state chairmen are here. So, it is a decision of the Edo state government not the decision of the party and cannot stand.”

In the same vein, Deacon Fafi said what took place at the Edo state Government House was undemocratic, unexpected and a complete fraud.

Adding his voice to the position, Cross River APC chairman, Etim John said, “whatever decision they reach there, if at all, is completely null and void, also bias and has no stand. It is undemocratic and it is inconsequential.”

On his part, Dr. Attai said: “We from Akwa Ibom state do not support any decision that is taken today in this meeting, any resolution that was reached is null and void because we were not allowed to vote.”

READ ALSO: CSO faults non-participation of political parties in voters' register cleanup

Meanwhile, the APC today, Monday, April 23 inaugurated its national convention planning committee.

The 68-member national convention committee is chaired by the governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The committee was inaugurated at the APC national secretariat in Abuja by the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

APC chieftains in Benue state say PDP has nothing to offer on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More