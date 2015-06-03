De Gea set to do 1 thing to achieve his aim of playing for Real Madrid next season

- Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea is planning to hand Manchester United transfer request when the season wraps up next month

- The 27-year-old has been fantastic for the Premier League side since he joined them in 2011 as he is in contention for the golden gloves this season

- He was part of the team that helped his side overcome Spurs in their FA Cup semi final clash to set up a meeting with the Blues at Wembley Stadium in May

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is reportedly planning to hand his Premier League side a transfer request at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to join Real Madrid all season long, having failed to join the club in their attempt to sign him a couple of seasons back.

De Gea joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, but will push for a move to Spanish side this summer according Don Balon.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi tells Neymar to join Manchester United instead of Real Madrid

He has been superb for the Old Trafford outfit this season and he is in pole position to win the Premier League golden gloves at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old was also instrumental to his side’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend in the FA Cup semifinal clash.

And they will now face Chelsea in the final of the championship in next month in a bid to finish their season with silverware having crashed out of other championship earlier.

Don Balon further claim that the goalkeeper is hoping to return home and a move to Real is the best option available to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants will have to deal with the financial demands of Manchester United in order to sign the shot stopper.

Report claims that Real president Florentino Perez is worried United will ask for a fee that is beyond Real's capability.

After joining the Red Devils seven seasons ago, De Gea has helped his side to win eight titles – topping the list is the Europa League title they won last year.

He has won a Premier League title and other domestic cups in England since he joined them in 2011. When he was at Atletico Madrid, he won the UEFA second tier championship and also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2010.

Who will win the champions league? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng