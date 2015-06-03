Ster-Kinekor submitted that age restrictions differ for trailers and movies.

“It (Ster-Kinekor) submitted that the trailer for a film could be rated 13 based on various factors considered by the Films and Publications Board‚ but that the very same film could be rated 16.”

Ster-Kinekor said the trailer for “7 Days in Entebbe” was rated 10-12 PG and the movie was rated 16. Both trailer and movie “A Quiet Place” was rated 13.

The ASA ruled it is irrelevant if the age restrictions of the trailer and movie differ. What matters if the trailer is age restricted.

“If the movie rating was 16‚ but the trailer was not rated‚ the trailer would be acceptable viewing for all audiences. However‚ this was not the case here.”