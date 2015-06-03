TIMES SELECT LATEST | It's the pits about school pit toilets | Loved snack nearly killed me | Tom Eaton & more

Latest News

Wow!! Cee-c Fans Contributed 2m Naira To Compensate Her (See Photos)

23/04/2018 21:15:00
BREAKING NEWS!! Cee-C Attacked At Lagos Airport (Watch The Video)

23/04/2018 21:45:00
OMG: Several Injured After Violence Breaks Out At APC Zonal Stakeholders Meeting In Benue State

23/04/2018 12:30:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Prince heirs sue Walgreens and hospital over care during overdose

Four-year-old Florida girl is fighting for her life after she accidentally swallowed pool water

Video shows intense standoff between Toronto van driver and police

Waffle House gunman's father facing charges for giving him the guns

Illinois parents abscond with their six-week-old baby boy in Florida

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

TIMES SELECT LATEST | It's the pits about school pit toilets | Loved snack nearly killed me | Tom Eaton & more

Heatwave quip puts fat in Twitter fire

Transport for London has faced mass criticism after a “fat-shaming” message was left on a noticeboard on Saturday. The message read: “During this heatwave please dress for the body you have … not for the body you want!” The message ignited a barrage of criticism on Twitter. TFL said later the notice put up at Blackhorse Road had been removed. The message is part of TFL’s Quote of the Day in which uplifting messages are posted for London commuters. - The Daily Telegraph

Buddha's Nazi salute meant to 'annoy girlfriend'

A YouTube prankster convicted of a hate crime after filming a pet dog giving Nazi salutes and putting the footage on the internet has been fined £800. Mark Meechan, 30, recorded his girlfriend's pug, Buddha, responding to statements such as “gas the Jews” and “Sieg Heil” by raising its paw. After complaints, police arrested him for allegedly committing a hate crime. Meechan, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, insisted he made the video to annoy his girlfriend, Suzanne Kelly, 29, but was convicted under the Communications Act after a trial at Airdrie Sheriff Court. - The Daily Telegraph

Rightwingers attack migrants on island

A far-right group launched a violent attack on migrants staging a sit-in protest on the Greek island of Lesbos, injuring about 12 people, police said on Monday. The violence erupted on Sunday after members of the radical Patriotic Movement gathered in the main city Mytilene, where about 200 Afghan asylum seekers were protesting against miserable living conditions. Despite a police presence the situation escalated as the extremists threw bottles and lit flares, shouting “Burn them alive” and “Throw them in the sea”. Tensions spiralled further when leftwing activists arrived and started fighting with the far-right supporters. - AFP

Pro-lifers booted from abortion clinic

A ban on pro-life protests outside an abortion clinic in London came into force on Monday in a first that pro-choice campaigners hope will set a precedent for the country. The local authority in Ealing, west London imposed an exclusion zone after claims that women and staff at the Marie Stopes clinic were being intimidated and harassed by vigils that have been held outside the building for 23 years. The weekly vigils at the clinic, which provides abortions and vasectomies on the state-run National Health Service, have become almost daily in recent years. - AFP

Airfare dinkum! I’m off to Bali, says 12-year-old

A 12-year-old Australian jetted off to Bali on his own after stealing his parents’ credit card and tricking his grandmother into giving him his passport, reports The Guardian. When his mother told him he couldn’t go to Bali, the boy found an airline that allowed 12-year-olds to fly unaccompanied, and a hotel room, and booked, the report said. He told his family he was going to school before hopping onto his razor scooter to catch a train to the airport, where he used a self-service check-in terminal and boarded flights for Perth then Indonesia. - Staff reporter

Reporter gets to gropes with seedy side of fest

A reporter for Teen Vogue who visited the Coachella to investigate sexual harassment at the US music festival ended up being “repeatedly violated by strangers” herself. “During the 10 hours I was reporting on this story, I was groped 22 times,” Vera Papisova, the magazine’s wellness editor, wrote in an article published last week. Papisova interviewed 54 women while researching her article, and was told that “all of them had a story of sexual assault or harassment that occurred this year at Coachella”. - The Daily Telegraph

