TIMES SELECT LATEST | It's the pits about school pit toilets | Loved snack nearly killed me | Tom Eaton & more

Heatwave quip puts fat in Twitter fire Transport for London has faced mass criticism after a “fat-shaming” message was left on a noticeboard on Saturday. The message read: “During this heatwave please dress for the body you have … not for the body you want!” The message ignited a barrage of criticism on Twitter. TFL said later the notice put up at Blackhorse Road had been removed. The message is part of TFL’s Quote of the Day in which uplifting messages are posted for London commuters. - The Daily Telegraph

Buddha's Nazi salute meant to 'annoy girlfriend' A YouTube prankster convicted of a hate crime after filming a pet dog giving Nazi salutes and putting the footage on the internet has been fined £800. Mark Meechan, 30, recorded his girlfriend's pug, Buddha, responding to statements such as “gas the Jews” and “Sieg Heil” by raising its paw. After complaints, police arrested him for allegedly committing a hate crime. Meechan, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, insisted he made the video to annoy his girlfriend, Suzanne Kelly, 29, but was convicted under the Communications Act after a trial at Airdrie Sheriff Court. - The Daily Telegraph

Rightwingers attack migrants on island A far-right group launched a violent attack on migrants staging a sit-in protest on the Greek island of Lesbos, injuring about 12 people, police said on Monday. The violence erupted on Sunday after members of the radical Patriotic Movement gathered in the main city Mytilene, where about 200 Afghan asylum seekers were protesting against miserable living conditions. Despite a police presence the situation escalated as the extremists threw bottles and lit flares, shouting “Burn them alive” and “Throw them in the sea”. Tensions spiralled further when leftwing activists arrived and started fighting with the far-right supporters. - AFP

Pro-lifers booted from abortion clinic A ban on pro-life protests outside an abortion clinic in London came into force on Monday in a first that pro-choice campaigners hope will set a precedent for the country. The local authority in Ealing, west London imposed an exclusion zone after claims that women and staff at the Marie Stopes clinic were being intimidated and harassed by vigils that have been held outside the building for 23 years. The weekly vigils at the clinic, which provides abortions and vasectomies on the state-run National Health Service, have become almost daily in recent years. - AFP

Airfare dinkum! I’m off to Bali, says 12-year-old A 12-year-old Australian jetted off to Bali on his own after stealing his parents’ credit card and tricking his grandmother into giving him his passport, reports The Guardian. When his mother told him he couldn’t go to Bali, the boy found an airline that allowed 12-year-olds to fly unaccompanied, and a hotel room, and booked, the report said. He told his family he was going to school before hopping onto his razor scooter to catch a train to the airport, where he used a self-service check-in terminal and boarded flights for Perth then Indonesia. - Staff reporter