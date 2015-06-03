De Allende: Trade words for action

Latest News

Latest News

“I Think I Should Go For Second Term” – Kano State Governor

24/04/2018 11:20:00
Latest News

#BBNaija: Bambam Reportedly Makes N25M From Sale Of Beauty Oil In 24Hours

24/04/2018 11:26:00
Latest News

NIMC Says ‘It Can’t Produce National Identity Cards For Everyone

24/04/2018 11:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Prince Charles and Middletons expected as first royal baby visitors

0out of 5

Delighted orangutan hugs its mother as they are released into the jungle after being saved

0out of 5

Deaf 'bird whisperer' forms rare bond with feathered...

0out of 5

Pictured: The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, which has a Go-Kart track on its top deck

0out of 5

Aleksandr Kogan given data by Facebook in 2013, MPs told

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
News

De Allende: Trade words for action

by 24/04/2018 06:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

Stormers centre Damian de Allende admits that his side have to trade positive words for winning performances after six defeats in nine matches‚ which has left them on the brink of a disastrous campaign.

The Stormers start a run of three consecutive home games against the Melbourne Rebels at Newlands on Friday and know that another loss would spell the end of what little play-off qualification chances they have left.

After losing 24-17 to the Sharks in Durban last weekend‚ the Stormers’ play-off ambitions are now on life support.

They are bottom of the SA Conference on 14 points and have a huge amount of ground to make up.

“It is tough for us to get any kind of message across with words at this point‚ we have to trade words for action‚” De Allende said.

“I thought that our meeting after the Sharks game at the weekend was a good one‚ and we also put a lot of purpose into our training today.

"But it is pointless talking about it.

"We need to go out there and produce on the field. Hopefully our performance on Friday will be a message that will bring in the crowds for the following week.”

And with a resurgent Bulls and a classy Chiefs heading to Newlands after the Rebels visit‚ there are no guarantees for the Stormers simply because of home ground advantage.

Their only three wins of the season though‚ have been in their only three home games‚ which will give the team a dollop of confidence.

Friday’s 3pm kick-off at the start of a long weekend will ensure a small crowd‚ so the Stormers won’t be able to rely on the ‘Newlands Faithful’ becoming an extra man either.

“It has been a tough time for us and I can assure you all the players are hurting‚” De Allende said.

“It hasn’t gone for us this season but we just have to keep working hard and keep digging and digging.

"The Sharks (match) was always going to be a tough game for us away.

"We thought we were much better in the game than we had been in the previous matches‚ but Fleckie [coach Robbie Fleck] was right; soft moments let us down.”

After the run of three home games the Stormers travel to Hong Kong to face the Sunwolves and then return to take on the Lions at Newlands before a trip to Argentina to face the Jaguares.

It is a tough schedule.

“The two away games [Sunwolves and Jaguares] will have to be won too if we are to have any chance‚” De Allende conceded.

“We will just have to take it week by week. Winning is a habit and losing can become a habit. Hopefully we will build up enough confidence to get the win away from home when next we travel.

“The Rebels started the season like a house on fire and they have very talented players. They have changed a lot and improved a lot since last year.

“They are physical but they also have lots of flair. They have nippy backs and good wings.

"But we’ve had a nice chat about what to expect and we will be preparing well for the game and are confident we can produce a performance the Newlands crowd will be pleased with.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More