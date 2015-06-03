Mystery parking police stick it to Joburg's 'jackass' drivers

The parking police are in town.

Someone is driving around Johannesburg letting drivers know when they are “parking like a jackass”.

The mysterious unofficial traffic warden has gone as far as printing “You park like a jackass” notices.

Last week, notices were placed on the windscreen of two cars parked in Linkwood Hospital’s lot. They also suggested how the drivers could fix it: “Be considerate of others. Take parking lessons. Ask a friend to show you how to park. Get a driver to park. Give up driving. Stay away from public places.”

The hospital management was not aware of the notices since they had not seen them and they had not been mentioned to them.