WATCH | The terrifying moment a plane's window falls out mid-flight

A video has surfaced that shows the terrifying moment a flight attendant tries to fix a window panel which has fallen off during mid-flight.

The Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi ran into such severe turbulence last week Thursday that the inside part of a window panel came off and some overhead oxygen masks got deployed, the Times of India reported.

The turbulence caused one passenger to hit his head on the overhead cabin, while two more suffered minor injuries.

While the inside panel of the window fell off, the outside window did not break and the cabin remained pressurised.

An investigation has been launched by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board.

Last week the engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 suddenly blew apart during a flight from New York to Dallas. The shrapnel shattered a window and depressurized the cabin, partially sucking a woman out of the plane.

Fellow passengers pulled the passenger — identified as Jennifer Riordan, 43 — back in, but she later died of her injuries.