Ackermann's 186 highest score in county cricket

'Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy'- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
'Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria'- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

News

Ackermann's 186 highest score in county cricket

24/04/2018 04:47:00

The highest score yet made in county cricket this season belongs to one of the 38 South Africans wintering in England.

That effort is Colin Ackerman’s 186 for Leicestershire against Sussex in the round of second-division matches that ended on Monday.

David Wiese’s 106 for Sussex‚ which he smacked off 105 balls batting at No. 9 against Warwickshire in the previous round‚ is also among the eight centuries scored.

Marchant de Lange’s 5/62 for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire is one of eight five-wicket hauls taken in the second division.

He scored 50 not out in the same game and took 8/160 in the match.

Derbyshire’s Hardus Viljoen clipped an unbeaten 60 — 44 of them in fours and sixes — off 71 balls against Middlesex at the weekend. He claimed four wickets in the match.

No South Africans feature among the four centurions in the first division‚ but Simon Harmer’s 5/46 for Essex against Lancashire‚ also at the weekend‚ is one of seven five-wicket hauls.

AB de Villiers’ 35-ball 90 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday is the highest score made by a South African in the first 21 matches of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Villiers‚ whose 57 against Kings XI Punjab on April 13 is the only score of 50 or more by a Saffer‚ is seventh among the tournament’s leading runscorers.

Imran Tahir has the best economy rate of South Africa’s bowlers at the IPL — but 39 players have conceded fewer runs an over than the leg spinner’s 9.07.

Faf du Plessis‚ who during the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers in the first week of April was hit twice in two days on the same finger he broke in February‚ has played his first game for Chennai Super Kings.

Du Plessis missed his team’s first four matches and scored 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Of the nine South Africans at the IPL‚ JP Duminy have Cameron Delport are the only ones yet to play a game. 

