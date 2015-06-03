The highest score yet made in county cricket this season belongs to one of the 38 South Africans wintering in England.

That effort is Colin Ackerman’s 186 for Leicestershire against Sussex in the round of second-division matches that ended on Monday.

David Wiese’s 106 for Sussex‚ which he smacked off 105 balls batting at No. 9 against Warwickshire in the previous round‚ is also among the eight centuries scored.

Marchant de Lange’s 5/62 for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire is one of eight five-wicket hauls taken in the second division.

He scored 50 not out in the same game and took 8/160 in the match.

Derbyshire’s Hardus Viljoen clipped an unbeaten 60 — 44 of them in fours and sixes — off 71 balls against Middlesex at the weekend. He claimed four wickets in the match.

No South Africans feature among the four centurions in the first division‚ but Simon Harmer’s 5/46 for Essex against Lancashire‚ also at the weekend‚ is one of seven five-wicket hauls.

AB de Villiers’ 35-ball 90 not out for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday is the highest score made by a South African in the first 21 matches of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Villiers‚ whose 57 against Kings XI Punjab on April 13 is the only score of 50 or more by a Saffer‚ is seventh among the tournament’s leading runscorers.

Imran Tahir has the best economy rate of South Africa’s bowlers at the IPL — but 39 players have conceded fewer runs an over than the leg spinner’s 9.07.

Faf du Plessis‚ who during the fourth Test against Australia at the Wanderers in the first week of April was hit twice in two days on the same finger he broke in February‚ has played his first game for Chennai Super Kings.

Du Plessis missed his team’s first four matches and scored 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Of the nine South Africans at the IPL‚ JP Duminy have Cameron Delport are the only ones yet to play a game.