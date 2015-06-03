Nicaragua on knife-edge as protest deaths rise to 27

Street protests are extremely rare in Nicaragua, where the army maintains a very tight grip on public order.

"We are not going to go into any dialogue as long as those arrested have not been freed, as long as the repression does not end, and as long as the conditions aren't there for talks," Michael Healy, the head of the national farmers' union, told AFP.

"The protests are no longer just about the INSS (social security office), it is against a government that denies us freedom of expression, freedom of the press and to demonstrate peacefully," 26-year-old political science student Clifford Ramirez told AFP.

It was unclear where the wave of unrest could go.

The protesters have no identified leaders, making it difficult for Ortega to hold talks with that movement. The opposition has become toothless under the president's long reign.

International alarm

The Vatican, the United States and the European Union have all condemned the violence gripping Nicaragua.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for restraint and urged Ortega's government to "ensure the protection of human rights of all citizens, particularly the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression."

The crumbling support complicates Ortega's strategy of wielding power, which involved left-wing rhetoric recalling his past as a Sandinista rebel leader coupled with business-friendly policies.

Under his watch, Nicaragua has avoided the crime plague seen in northern Central American countries where gangs are rife. It has also put in solid economic growth, yet it remains one of the poorest nations in Latin America.

The pension reform was aimed at reducing a fast-growing $76 million deficit in the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS), which is projected to run out of money as early as next year on its current path.

The discarded changes would have increased both employer and employee contributions and reduced benefits.

Even though that reform has been taken off the table, Ortega is still facing a reckoning, the target of public anger that, now unleashed, is showing no signs of diminishing.