‘Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy’- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
‘Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria’- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

Aliko Dangote

Michiel Le Roux

Samih Sawiris

Oba Otudeko

Patrice Motsepe

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Suspended Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries DG returns to work

Suspended Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries director-general Mike Mlengana returned to work on Monday after the Pretoria High Court found that his suspension was unlawful.

“According to the order of the High Court it was declared that the Minister lacked the authority to suspend the Director-General‚ that the suspension was unlawful‚ invalid and of no force and effect [and] that the minister lacked the authority to institute disciplinary proceedings against the Director-General and such proceedings were unlawful‚ invalid and were set aside‚” the department of agriculture and forestry said in a statement.

Mlengana was placed on precautionary suspension by Minister Senzeni Zokwana on July 9 2017‚ pending investigations into allegations of gross misconduct.

“The DG faces charges of alleged gross misconduct relating to misappropriation of state funds and failure to comply with the Public Finance Management Act and failing to disclose his business partner’s alleged involvement in certain department tenders. Mr Mlengana also faces charges of alleged insubordination in relation to failing to suspend department officials involved in fraudulent activities; and the contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act‚” Zokwana’s office had said.

Following his suspension Mlengana was served with a provisional charge sheet and informed that a departmental disciplinary inquiry would be held. This‚ however‚ did not materialise. 

