Customer discovers hidden camera in Starbucks bathroom

Police have launched an investigation after a customer found a hidden camera inside a restroom at an Atlanta Starbucks location.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the 25-year-old woman discovered the camera taped under a baby changing station in the unisex bathroom. She removed the camera and handed it over to a Starbucks manager, who said he would alert the corporate office until she convinced him to call the police instead.

According to the police report, the camera had about 25 videos stored on it, and 'several' of those videos showed people using the restroom.

An officer told Atlanta’s FOX 5 that the video quality was poor and no “private parts” were seen.

This latest incident comes as the company is facing backlash after two black men were arrested at one of its locations in Philadelphia last week. A second video, that shows a black man being denied the use of a bathroom, added to the social media storm surrounding the coffee giant.

The company plans to close 8,000 of its stores for a day next month for racial bias training.