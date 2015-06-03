Controversial BBNaija ex housemate Cee-C reportedly assaulted at the airport

- Worrying reports from different sources suggest that controversial Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C may have been assaulted at the airport

- Videos show fans mobbing her as soon as she makes her way back into the country

- She later wrote on social media that she was safe

Following the end of popular reality show Big Brother Naija, fans of the show usually storm the airport to await the return of their favorite housemates.

Controversial housemate Cee-C and the other final five contestants made their way back into the country in the evening of April 23, 2018.

As expected, they were literally mobbed by dozens of excited fans. But they were reports of physical assault on Cee-C’s person as soon as she was spotted.

Several videos which emerged online seem to confirm this line of thought. See them below:

Meanwhile, Cee-C took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is fine. “Hey Guys. Cee-C is safe and she's good as well. Thank You For Your Concerns❤❤. She Can't Wait To Talk To Everyone. She's really Overwhelmed by the Love.”

A couple of people are also reacting to the reports that she was assaulted via social media. See them below:

