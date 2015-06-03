2019: We must not cuddle ourselves with any false sense of being in power - Oyegun

- The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun the 2019 general elections would be tough

- Odigie-Oyegun warned the party members not to cuddle themselves with any false sense of being in the power

- He, however, declared that APC is a living party that its leadership remained committed and dedicated

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Monday, April 23, warned his party against having a false sense of ruling party in 2019 general elections.

Punch reports that he said the APC “is a living party,” adding that its leadership remained committed and dedicated “to make sure that this party is out in political fighting mood for the 2019 elections.”

Oyegun made this known while speaking during the inauguration of the APC 2018 National Convention Committee, which is headed by the Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Baduru, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Saudi authorities threaten to block Nigerian pilgrims from attending 2018 Hajj

He said: ''I am passing the buck over to you today. At the end of this exercise, I want to see a re-united APC under whatever leadership your exercise brings up.

''We have a tough election ahead of us and we must prime ourselves for that election. We must not cuddle ourselves with any false sense of being the party in power.

''Our population today is much more aware of their rights than they have ever been before. So, as you proceed, please ensure that all these views and opinions are brought together into a one united APC.

''The task that you have undertaken to perform is a heavy and tough one. The APC is known, in spite of induced controversies, for the cleanest primaries and congresses.

''Our last presidential primary was by all account one of the best ever held and I dare say, anywhere.

''It was a convention that was watched world wide and you are supposed to repeat the feat. I have no doubt that this one, given the controversies that have preceded it will also be a most watched convention. So, you have the task of producing a convention that is free, fair and provide a level playing field for anybody who wants to aspire to any position.''

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

On his part Badaru, who said President Muhammadu Buhari had no business running the government except for the care of the people, added that the APC’s mission was to rescue the country.

He said: ''God is with us and He will continue to support us because of our clear vision, our good heart and our love for the people of Nigeria. We all know that our leader has no business in running this government except for the care of our people.

''Most of us you see in the APC are in the party today to serve our people. Our mission in the APC is to rescue the country from near collapse we saw around 2014 and 2015.''

The committee confirmed that the convention would hold in Abuja.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Buhari met behind closed doors with Odigie-Oyegun. He arrived the Presidential Vill at about 3pm and left at about 3.50pm.

The meeting was held less than 24 hours after a letter written by a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in which he accused Odigie-Oyegun of sabotaging his efforts aimed at reconciling aggrieved party members as directed by Buhari was released.

APC official tells why his party could be voted out in 2019 on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng