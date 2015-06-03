Lady congratulates her newly married brother, says the relationship started with a ‘hello and hi’ on Facebook

Social media continues to play the match making role in the lives of several people and this Nigerian couple is no different.

Over the years, there have been stories and personal experiences of people who met the love of their lives on social media platforms thus the whole idea of shooting one's shot was birthday.

This is the same for the brother of a Facebook user identified as Emmanuel Chinonye Juliet. She recently took to the platform to reveal how her brother met wife on Facebook.

Sharing photos from their wedding, Juliet wrote: "It all started with a ‘hello & hi’ on Facebook. Congratulations Big bro, may GOD bless your new home."

See photos below:

The post on Facebook Source: Facebook/Emmanuel Chinonye Juliet

The beautiful couple Source: Facebook/Emmanuel Chinonye Juliet

Emmanuel Chinonye Juliet and some friends with the bride Source: Facebook/Emmanuel Chinonye Juliet

Photos from her bridal shower Source: Facebook/Emmanuel Chinonye Juliet

Congratulations to the newly weds!

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng