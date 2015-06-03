3 suspected bombers hit Bama, blow up selves

- Police have foiled plans by suspected bombers to infiltrate Bama town in Borno state

- The suspected bombers were forced to blow up themselves and died in the process

- It was gathered that the bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies killing themselves only

Security operatives have thwarted attempts by three bombers to detonate explosives in Bama, Borno’s second largest town, forcing the bombers to blow up themselves and died in the process.

Sun reports that the police said the bombers had attempted to infiltrate the town about 10pm, on Monday, April 23, but were sighted and challenged by security operatives at guard location.

NAIJ.com gathered that the police public relations officer, Borno command, Edet Okon, said in a statement, on Tuesday, April 24 that: “The bombers hurriedly detonated the IEDs strapped to their bodies killing themselves only."

The bombers reportedly came through Ajilari area of Bama, same route where two female bombers had sneaked into the town, last Sunday, April 22, and bombed the area which led to the death of four and eight wounded.

Residents who had fled the town to Maiduguri, the state capital in the wake of Boko Haram attack late 2014 have been returning to their homes since early April.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) issued a red-alert on Thursday, March 15, as it warns residents of Borno state against an impending attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group using vehicles loaded with explosives.

Source: Naija.ng