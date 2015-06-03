Latest News

‘Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy’- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
‘Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria’- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

Aliko Dangote

Michiel Le Roux

Samih Sawiris

Oba Otudeko

Patrice Motsepe

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

News

South-south APC leaders in stormy talks over Oyegun

by 24/04/2018 04:02:00 0 comments 1 Views

The headlines of mainstream Nigerian newspapers for Tuesday, April, 24 2018, are focused on the call from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the National Assembly over President Muhammadu Buhari's spending of $1bn from ECA, South-south APC leaders meeting over Oyegun, a Nigerian killed in South Africa, amongst other stories.

The Guardian reports that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, April 23 called on the National Assembly to sanction President Muhammadu Buhari for spending $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account.

PDP alleged that the president violated his oath of office by withdrawing the fund without the required legislative appropriation.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said: "Unilateral spending of $496 million (N151.374 billion) from the ECA, without recourse to the legislative approval of the National Assembly, is a gross violation of the laws and constitution of Nigeria and a direct affront to our statutory order as a democratic state.”

Newspaper review: PDP urges National Assembly to sanction Buhari over $1bn

The Guardian newspaper for Tuesday, April 24. Photo credit: snapshot from NAIJ.com

The Nation reports that the South-south zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a stormy meeting in Benin, Edo state, on Monday, April 23, where the zone rejected Chief Odigie-Oyegun's return as national chairman of the party.

The leadership backed the aspiration of the immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the choice of the zone.

Newspaper review: PDP urges National Assembly to sanction Buhari over $1bn

The Nation newspaper for Tuesday, April 24. Photo credit: snapshot from NAIJ.com

Vanguard reports that a Nigerian identified as Clement Nwaogu was on Sunday, April 22 burnt to death by a mob in South Africa while the police looked on.

According to the Nigerian Community in South Africa, the victim, who was from Njikoka in Anambra state, was attacked and killed by a mob in Rustenburg, North-West Province.

The federal government, on Monday, April 23, described the development as unfortunate and called on the South African authorities to find a lasting solution to the incessant killing of Nigerians in that country.

Newspaper review: PDP urges National Assembly to sanction Buhari over $1bn

Vanguard newspaper for Tuesday, April 24. Photo credit: snapshot from NAIJ.com

This Day reports that the members of the National Assembly would be taking on the executive over the withdrawal of $496 million (N151.4 billion) from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the procurement of 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States government without appropriation by the federal legislature.

According to This Day, in order to meet the deadline given by the US government for the aircraft order, President Muhammadu Buhari gave anticipatory approval for the withdrawal of the said sum from the ECA and transferred it to the US treasury in February 2018 without recourse to the National Assembly.

Newspaper review: PDP urges National Assembly to sanction Buhari over $1bn

This Day newspaper for Tuesday, April 24. Photo credit: snapshot from NAIJ.com

Punch on its part reported that on Monday April 23, armed riot policemen laid siege to Shanga street, Maitama, Abuja residence of the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye, to arrest him.

One end off the street was blocked with a Toyota Hiace bus by the security operatives. A pick-up was used in blocking the other end.

The operatives also prevented people in the building from going out, but later allowed family members, friends and guests to enter and exit the premises.

Newspaper review: PDP urges National Assembly to sanction Buhari over $1bn

The Punch newspaper for Tuesday, April 24. Photo credit: snapshot from NAIJ.com

