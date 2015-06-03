Why an Igbo person should become Nigeria's next president - Apostle Suleman reveals

- Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed how Nigeria's problem can be solved

- The fiery preacher said an Igbo president is needed to end the challenges faced by the country

- According to Suleman, an Igbo president will create jobs and revive Nigeria's economy if elected in 2019

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has made recommendations on what could be the solution to the challenges faced by Nigeria as nation.

Speaking on Sunday, April 23, in his church, Suleman, urged Nigerians to vote for an Igbo president in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The man of God said an Igbo president to end the decline in unemployment rate and possibly revive Nigeria's economy.

Suleman said: "An Igbo president may just be our solution to jobs creation and economic rejuvenation."

The preacher added that the enormous vast prowess of the people of southeastern part of the country can turn very little to surplus.

Suleman said the Igbos have been known to be the largest employers of labour in the country with almost every one of them owning a business that is thriving.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that Apostle Suleman had urged Nigerians to continue praying for the country.

The fiery preacher said Nigerian needed prayers or the forthcoming 2019 elections will not hold.

He also called on Nigerians who wish to see democracy sustained should pray for their leaders and work for peace.

