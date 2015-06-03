Evans' D Day: Court adjourns kidnapper's case to Friday, June 8

- The court case of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans has been adjourned to Friday, June 8

- The ruling was recently given at an Ikeja High Court

- Olukoya Ogungbeje, the counsel to Evans, has written to Justice Opeyemi Oke, the chief justice of the state appealing that the case be taken over by another judge

An Ikeja High Court in Lagos has adjourned the suit involving suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans to Friday, June 8.

The court said that the case will be heard on that date pending a directive from Justice Opeyemi Oke, the chief justice of the state, Channels TV reports.

Olukoya Ogungbeje, the counsel to Evans, had written to the chief judge, appealing that the case be transferred from Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo to another judge.

Ogungbeje remarked that in December 2017, when judges in the judicial division were reshuffled, the chief judge had ordered that only cases that had been partly heard should be taken by the judges to their new assignment.

The counsel explained that at the time, the trial had not started, yet Justice Tawio took over the case. He alleged that the judge admitted as evidence, a document that had not been served on the defence by the prosecution, with a confessional video disk.

Ogungbeje claimed Justice Taiwo also directed that a confessional video CD which had not been admitted in evidence be played in court.

The counsel, however, stated that these circumstances have made Evans lose confidence in the ability of the judge to follow due process and deliver justice impartially in the said case.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the rate of kidnapping had dropped following the arrest of Evans.

This was revealed by police spokesman Moshood Jimoh, who also added that the International Police (Interpol) was investigating Evans’ activities.

