Wife of the Big Brother host Cynthia commends her husband for a job well done

Wife of the Big Brother Nigeria host Cynthia Uchendu, has taken to her Instagram to praise her husband for a job well done.

Cynthia commended her husband for having worked so hard even with every rumor that was thrown at him, suggesting he have a personal relationship with some of the housemates.

She said in all those stories that were meant to distract him, he still gave his best to the show and slayed all through.

She wrote: ''It’s all over ! And my miracle won !

Special shoutout to my darling husband, you were nothing short of amazing . Your work ethic and dedication inspires me everyday . You kept your head High despite foolish rumours. You’ve handled everything thrown at you with such grace . Only if I was half as graceful as you are .

Let’s not forget how well you slayed effortlessly week after week. I’m teaching you well .

Anyway cheers to a successful season . I wish you an even brighter year with more gigs and endorsements! . Major shout out to everyone who encouraged you and supported you through this season .

On to the next''

Recall that NAIJ.com reported that during the reality TV show they were so many rumors surrounding the Big Brother host Ebuka, his wife and the controversial housemate Cee-C.

A rumor has said that Cee-C was Ebuka Uchendu's wife's younger sister, while another said that Cee-C was Ebuka's ex-girlfriend.

