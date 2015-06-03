Chelsea submit £65m bid for top African football star who plays in the Italian Serie A

- Chelsea are interested in the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

- The Blues are said to be ready with a bid of £65 million for the player

- Koulibaly's performances this season in the Serie A have been impressive

Chelsea who are Premier League campaigners are now reportedly preparing a £65 million bid to sign Napoli and Senegalese football star Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

The 26-year-old defender has been impressive this season for his club in Italy and his performances have caught the attention of many clubs.

On Sunday, April 22, he scored a towering headed winner against Juventus to blow the Serie A title race wide open.

Koulibaly has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, all scouting him in the past.

But According to Il Mattino, Naples’ local newspaper, Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals by preparing a £65m offer.

Chelsea want to tighten up their defense next season as the Blues have conceded 34 goals so far this term in 34 matches played.

Koulibaly began his professional club career with French side Metz in 2010 before moving to Belgian club Genk in 2012.

He joined Italian side Napoli in 2014 where he later established himself as one of the best defenders in Italy.

The former Metz player made his senior debut with Senegal in 2015, and was a member of the Senegal squad that took part at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Naija.ng