Sad day at England as record-breaking English manager dies after struggles with illness

Former Sutton United and England women manager, Barrie Williams, has died at the age of 79.

The veteran manager famously guided the non-league side to victory over then first division club Coventry City in the FA Cup third round in 1989.

But Sutton run came to an end when they then succumb to an 8-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich in the next round.

The U's confirmed Williams died in Spain, where he had spent a number of years enjoying his retirement.

Current Sutton boss Paul Doswell expressed his condolences at the death of Williams, claiming he will "never be forgotten."

In his Twitter condolence, He said: "I was so pleased to meet Barrie Williams at a recent home game.

"Like John Rains a club legend who has sadly left us.

"Proud to of met both these great men and honoured to follow in their footsteps. Barrie created SUFC history and will never be forgotten. RIP Barry."

After his stint with Sutton for a decade between 1979-1989, Williams later became manager of England Women side in 1991.

Williams joined Sutton originally in 1977 as Keith Blunt's assistant manager, before taking the helm at Gander Lane two years later.

He guided the club to back-to-back Isthmian League titles in 1984 and 1985, as well as winning seven Surrey Senior Cup titles, before moving to Spain to live in retirement.

