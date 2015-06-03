Malpractice: Female student who tried cheating by scribbling answers on her slippers caught

A female student was allegedly nabbed after she was caught engaging in examination malpractice.

The lady, who is reported to be a student of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state, was caught after she was seen copying from the answers, popularly referred to as ‘Expo’, which she wrote on a pair of slippers she wore to the exam.

According to unconfirmed reports, after being caught, the student was penalised and also had her footwear seized.

Female student who tried cheating by scribbling answers on her slippers caught

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Prof Ikenna Onyido, former vice-chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state, decried the rate at which Nigerian universities are churning out what he described as lazy professors.

The former VC made the comment while delivering a lecture during the 55th meeting of Committee of Deans of Schools of Postgraduate Studies of Nigerian Universities which took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

Onyido condemned the issuance of PhD certificates to undeserving persons and stated that such practice is more dangerous than the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

Onyido, who spoke as a guest lecturer at the event, charged the committee to come up with iron-cast quality control and adequate sanctions to curb these “abuses that result in counterfeit PhDs which are more of an existential threat to the country than Boko Haram, in the long run.”

Source: Naija.ng