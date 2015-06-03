Just in: Senator Melaye to meet police authorities

- Dino Melaye says his resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses is total

- Armed policemen lay siege to the lawmaker’s Abuja residence

- The police insist the siege on the senator's house is in order

Senator Dino Melaye has said he will make himself available to the police authorities on Tuesday, April 24, a day after his Abuja residence was taken over by a combined team of mobile and regular police officers.

Melaye who represents Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly made the statement in a tweet on Tuesday morning, April 24.

READ ALSO: Saudi authorities threaten to block Nigerian pilgrims from attending 2018 Hajj

Following his arrest and raid on his residence, the lawmaker insisted that his resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses is total.

NAIJ.com had reported that Melaye was arrested at Abuja’s international airport on Monday, April 23, on his way to Morocco for an official engagement.

The senator was detained by officials of the Nigeria Immigration service and was later released.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Hours later, the Abuja home of the lawmaker was taken over by a combined team of mobile and regular police officers.

Two aides of the senator who did not want to be named, confirmed to Premium Times on Monday, April 23, that the siege began about 1.40pm shortly after police officers arrived Melaye’s residence in Mississippi, Maitama District of Abuja.

The Nigerian police explained that the siege in front of the residence of Senator Dino Melaye was necessary due to his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The Nation reports that Adeniran Aremu who is the force spokesperson said the Kogi senator’s refusal to honour police’s invitation necessitated the siege.

Dino Melaye and 2019 Criminal Conspiracy | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng