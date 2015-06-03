History made as 400 level UNILORIN student develops first-of-its-kind healthcare app

- A web application aimed at improving Nigeria’s healthcare system has been created by one Adeshina Taiwo, a 400 level student of UNILORIN

- The app is called ‘Boundless Health System (BHS)’ and connects patients to doctors, helps procure drugs from pharmacies and access labs

- Taiwo said he was inspired to create the app because he hates seeing people get sick; and that health is wealth

Adeshina Taiwo, a 400 Level student of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin, has developed a web application aimed at improving Nigeria’s healthcare system, NAN reports.

The web app was exhibited at the 1st International Conference organised by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences in Ilorin on Monday, April 23.

READ ALSO: Presidency condemns killing of Nigerian in South Africa

NAIJ.com gathers that Taiwo, who described the web application as ‘Boundless Health System (BHS)’, said this could improve the interaction between doctors and patients to get diagnosed.

He said it could also enable patients to secure appointments with doctors, get prescription, order drugs from pharmacies and help them access the nearest functional laboratory centre.

Taiwo said the idea was borne out of the need to improve the healthcare system and the inadequacies in previous health system which did not factor in pharmacists and laboratory centres in Nigeria.

He said: “I don’t like people getting sick and we are all potential patients.

“Health is wealth, without health we can’t do anything. So, this also inspired me to develop this web app.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Yusuf Ololade Faidat a graduate of the University of Ilorin, won 19 prizes for her academic performance.

The lady was the star graduate at the Department of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences and was recognised at the ceremony.

She received the N20,000 prize from the senate for being the best student in her faculty and N10,000 for being the best graduate in her department. She also got the prizes for best student in the departments of Behavioural Sciences, Pathology, Community medicine, Paediatrics and child health, Medicine, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and gynaecology and Surgery.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng